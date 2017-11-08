Exclusive: Details of Civil Complaint Blac Chyna Filed Against Kardashians

The domestic litigation battle between Blac Chyna and Robert Kardashian has escalated as a the model-turned-actress has named seven Kardashian family members as defendants in a civil suit with the Superior Court of The State of California.

Documents filed by The Bloom Firm on behalf of Angela White, the given name of Blac Chyna, exclusively obtained by PopCulture.com, lists her complaints of assault; battery; distribution of private materials (Civil Code 1708.85); domestic violence (Civil Code 1708.6); harassment; intrusion into private affairs; false light; disclosure of private facts; defamation (libel); interference with contractual relations and interference in prospective economic relations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robert Kardashian was named alongside Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian West; Khloe Kardashian; Kourtney Kardashian; Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in the 59-page dossier.

Chyna is being represented by Lisa Bloom, a high-profile Hollywood attorney, in this case. Bloom has famously represented model and actress Janice Dickinson in her defamation case against comedian Bill Cosby, as well as actress Mischa Barton in her revenge porn case.

Bloom also represented three women accusing then-Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly of sexual harassment, which led to the dismissal of O’Reilly from the network.

The introduction paragraphs outline the case that “Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White” and that after the relationship ended “the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second session.”

Domestic Violence Claims

Court documents outline a pattern of both verbal and physical violence beginning after the December, 2016 break-up of the couple.

Rob’s Past Abuse of Women

On Page 32 of the 59-page dossier, the section VII gives great detail of Rob’s Past Abuse of Women.

It outlines that his social media firestorm of inappropriate comments was not the first time that the socialite took to “slut-shaming” his past girlfriends.

The documents name Rita Ora as another of his victims after the two dated in 2012.

It also lists a relationship with Adrienne Bailon.

Bailon and Kardashian dated from 2007 to 2009 and their relationship was briefly shown on Keeping up with the Kardashians.

A screen shot from the show is shown in the documents, which depicts Kardashian slapping Bailon across the face with an open hand.

First Cause of Action: Assault Against Rob Kardashian

As the documents work through the Statement of Facts, it moves into the Causes of Action in the suit against select parties.

The first one was against Rob Kardashian:

Second Cause of Action: Battery Against Rob Kardashian

Third Cause of Action: Distribution of Sexually Explicit Materials Against Rob Kardashian

Fourth Cause of Action: Domestic Violence Against Rob Kardashian

Fifth Cause of Action: Civil Harassment Against Rob Kardashian

Sixth Cause of Action: Intrusion Into Private Affairs Against Rob Kardashian

Seventh Cause of Action: False Light Against All Defendants

Eighth Cause of Action: Public Disclosure of Facts Against Rob Kardashian

Ninth Cause of Action: Libel Against Rob Kardashian

Tenth Cause of Action: Interference With Contractual Relations Against All but Rob Kardashian

Eleventh Cause of Action: Intentional Interference With Prospective Economic Advantage Against All

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris