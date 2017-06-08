Blac Chyna Reveals New Pics, Leaves Strange Messages For Followers

Blac Chyna says “big butts” are not to be trusted. On Wednesday evening, the 29-year-old reality star took to Instagram to unleash a trio of snaps from her latest photo session and used the caption to share the strange message to her fans.

Never trust a big butt 😈 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

The former exotic dancer captioned the first pic: “Never trust a big butt.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the series of snaps, the Rob & Chyna star is sporting a blush pink full body romper that put her curvy shape on full display. The daring outfit showcased Chyna’s ample cleavage and offered a glimpse at her intricate tattoo sprawling across her back.

Up Next: Blac Chyna Has Accidental Wardrobe Malfunction

The ex-girlfriend of Rob Kardashian also donned a blond wig that cascaded down her shoulders along with a sparkling blinged-out necklace.To complete her look, the mother of two opted for a heavy-handed makeup touch that included a vibrant shade of eyeshadow.

Finesse 🎀 Hair| @kendrasboutique Designer l @daretobevintage Makeup l @jolisrena Lipstick @lashedCosmetics “Sandy” Matte A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Chyna shared the second pic with a shout out to her makeup and hair artists by writing: “Finesse… Hair | @kendrasboutique Designer | @daretobevintage Makeup | @jolisrena Lipstick @lashedCosmetics “Sandy” Matte.”

After she posted the pics on social media, Blac Chyna‘s fans and critics alike took to the comments section to share their reaction. While there were thousands of fans who showered the posts with adoring remarks, there were others that threw shade at the model.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @blacchyna

More: Rob Kardashian Reveals Throwback Pic Of Blac Chyna

“Never trust a fake butt more likely,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Damn right cause in most cases their (sic) fake.”

The final snap gave a full body view of Chyna’s outfit. The picture showed her standing at the door as if to welcome her Instagram viewers into her lavish home.

Blac Chyna captioned the final pic: “Welcome baby.”

Welcome baby 😌 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Since giving birth to her and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, seven months ago, Chyna has been on a mission to get her pre-baby body back. Judging by her last several photo shoots, she is looking as trim as ever. She also accidentally showed off a little more of her body than she intended to during a night out this week when she had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. Learn more here.