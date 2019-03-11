Bindi Irwin Honors Father Steve Irwin in New Animal Planet Series

Bindi Irwin, her mother Terri, and her brother Robert will be honoring the late Irwin patriarch, Steve Irwin, in their new Animal Planet series, Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

The show will give viewers a glimpse into the Irwin family’s life at the zoo and their home in Australia, Irwin told Us Weekly.

“We’re able to reflect on the amazing times we had together and now moving forward — continuing on [in my dad’s] footsteps. We want to make him proud every single day. We’ve rescued and rehabilitated over 78,000 animals [and we] have conservation efforts in Africa, Sumatra and Tasmania,” Irwin said.

“For me, dad will always be my superhero. He was just the most amazing person, and everyone knew him as the ultimate wildlife warrior, but to me he was the best dad,” she added.

Terri hopes her family’s newest venture will strengthen the connection between people and nature.

“Steve was kind of the Gandhi of wildlife. He believed we should love all animals, and I think that’s what we’re kind of starting to slip away away from. What we want to do is continue his message and carry on with his legacy,” Terri said.

Terri revealed that she and her family like to rewatch episodes of The Crocodile Hunter.

“It’s really happy memories. Robert was only 2 when Steve passed, and he’ll watch a show and he’ll go, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember this,’ and he’ll tell me something about the filming that’s not in the show, but that happened. I know it actually triggers memories for him, so it’s incredibly special.”

Terri recently opened up about the grief she still feels over her late husband’s death, recalling the steps she took after she found out he’d passed away in 2006 from a stingray injury.

“I just remember this incredible sense of responsibility. This feeling of overwhelming grief but, it was like, ‘what do I do next?’ So I kind of collected my thoughts and then I had to go out to the car and tell Bindi and Robert, which was really hard,” she said, according to the Daily Mail, adding that when she arrived back at the Australian Zoo, she was surprised by the media presence.

“It’s just really hard not having Steve. I’m just lonely for Steve if that makes sense,” Terri continued. “Grief hits you at the most bizarre times. So I might be talking to biology students and it will remind me of Steve and I will burst into tears. You don’t ever get over grief. It changes, but you never wake up one morning and go, ‘oh, I’m done with that.’ That was the challenge in the journey after Steve died.”

Something that likely eases her grief are her children, who continue to carry on their father’s legacy.

Terri’s 14-year-old son says he sees a lot of himself in his late father.

“Whenever people say you look just like your dad…that’s the biggest compliment I could ever receive,” Robert said.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins airs on Animal Planet Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.