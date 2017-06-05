Former Assistant Testifies Against Bill Cosby, Reveals Details About A White Pill

Bill Cosby’s former assistant, Kelly Johnson, is the first witness the prosecution brought forth in the criminal trial against the comedian for the sexual assault against Andrea Constand.

Johnson reportedly broke down in tears as she told the court of an alleged assault by Cosby at the Bel Air hotel in 1996, according to Daily Mail.

The former William Morris assistant explained that Cosby invited her for lunch, but then the get-together turned into a drastically different situation when she learned that Cosby ordered lunch for them in his bungalow at the hotel.

When she arrived at his bungalow, Cosby was wearing a bathrobe and slippers, Johnson said. The now 79-year-old former sitcom star attempted to get her to drink wine, but Johnson told him that she was “not much of a drinker.”

Johnson says that Cosby then told her, “You look like you need to relax.”

“He held his hand like this (clenching her hand). He opened his hand and there was a big white pill in his palm,” Johnson said.

Johnson says that she planned to hide the pill under her tongue and then spitting it out in the bathroom. After pretending to swallow, Cosby offered her wine and forced her to take the drug.

“Open your moth. Lift up your tongue,” Johnson says Cosby told her. “And I did and there it was.”

Cosby then made her swallow the pill. The claims the drug made her feel like she was “underwater.”

After allegedly being forced to swallow the pill, Johnson went to the bathroom to try and compose herself. She says the area around the sink was “just covered with prescription bottles.”

“I was feeling frustrated with myself because for some reason I couldn’t read the bottles, I didn’t need glasses at the time,” she said.

In a panic, Johnson then rejoined Cosby in the lounge.

The next thing Johnson knew, she woke up in the bedroom. She was lying on the bed with her dress pulled up at the bottom and her breasts left exposed. She says she heard “grunting sounds” as Cosby was lying behind her.

During her opening statements to the court, prosector Kristen Feden laid out her case against Cosby.

She says that the trial was about: “Trust, betrayal, and the inability to consent.”

“This is about a man who used his power and his fame and his previously practiced method of placing a young trusting woman in an incapacitated state so that he could sexually pleasure himself, so she couldn’t say no,” Feden said.

Bill Cosby’s defense attorney, Brian McMonagle, disagrees with Feden’s argument. He says that the trial is all about a woman who cried rape after she was crushed when her ongoing consensual sexual relationship with Cosby went sour.