Bill Cosby Spends $1.8 Million Paying off Tax Lien

Bill Cosby just paid off a $1.8 million tax lien without leaving his prison cell, according to a report by The Blast.

Cosby was charged with the massive lien back in August of 2017, around the same time that his retrial was in disarray. It was filed by the State of California Franchise Tax Board, and went all the way back to money owed from 2015.

The lien fell on Cosby and his wife, Camille, for a property they owned on the west coast. However, Cosby is currently locked up in Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institute at Phoenix. The comedian is serving three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting an employee from his alma mater, Temple University.

Many people grimly assume that Cosby will not get out of prison in time to see his lightened bank account. He entered the penitentiary at 81 years old, and his health has been infamously unsteady. The former sitcom star is said to be functionally blind, and his attorneys have made frequent appeals to get him out of prison on the grounds that he is not fit for those conditions.

The latest appeal for Cosby was denied back in October. His attorneys filed it shortly after he was taken to prison, asking Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven O’Neill to recuse himself from the case. They argued that he had not considered Cosby’s age and health, however, district attorney Kevin Steele and Deptuty DA Robert Falin felt otherwise.

“This is a timeworn case, and defendant has had his many days, months, and years in court,” they wrote, in filings obtained by Page Six. “The claims he raises in his post-sentence motion do not warrant evidentiary development, several have already been rejected, and they are all meritless. It is time to move on; it is time for the appellate courts to bring this case one step closer to finality.”

All told, Cosby faces accusations of sexual assault by more than 60 women, though many of those cases span his long life and fall outside of the statute of limitations. The case of Andrea Constand, which ultimately got him convicted, matched the descriptions of many other alleged victims. They all said that Cosby plied them with drugs and alcohol before attacking them.

Through it all, Camille Cosby has continued her vocal support for her husband. She has yet to make public comments on the reports about their $1.8 million tax lien.