Bill Cosby Reportedly Lecturing About Parenting While in Jail

Bill Cosby is reportedly holding court in prison, dishing out advice on parenting and relationships to his fellow inmates.

Cosby is serving prison time for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constandt — one of the many women who has accused him of such a crime. He was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. While there, his representative tells TMZ, he is giving lectures on family values.

Cosby is reportedly holding his public lectures up to four times per week. He has been doing so for about three months now, speaking to crowds of as many as 100 prisoners at a time.

In the course of his talks, he advises the inmates on how to lead by example for their kids, even after their incarceration. He also gives what advice he can about staying out of prison in the future, as repeated incarceration is so common. He even gives his plan for “re-bonding” with kids after the inmates are freed, helping to minimize the traumatic separation.

Cosby’s audience consists largely of inmates in a program called “Man Up,” according to the rep. It is made up of those set for parole. He is not the only speaker who talks to them, and most address similar topics such as staying out of trouble and consolidating the life lessons they learned while behind bars.

“These are the types of men he has wanted to get his messages across to for years, and now he has a totally captive audience,” said Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt.

Of course, the lectures are light, with a touch of Cosby’s old stand-up comedy style. They also delve into topics like staying off of drugs, finding work after prison and even doing successful job interviews. Cosby’s gregarious personality has always been a part of his charm, and the inmates could use some of those communication skills as they try to make their way in the world.

Cosby’s lectures reportedly never address his alleged crimes. The comedian has been accused of sexual assault by at least 60 different women, all with similar stories of being drugged and left alone with him. The alleged attacks span between 1965 and 2008.

Cosby has staunchly maintained his innocence for years, and his family has as well. The comedian could be out of prison as early as September of 2021, although his attorneys argued that prison time was as good as a death sentence for a man of his age.