Bill Cosby Planning 2023 Comedy Tour Following Overturned Conviction

It has been less than two years since Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned by a Pennsylvania court. Now, the 85-year-old comedian is planning to head out on the road again, for a new comedy tour in 2023. Cosby shared the news during a recent appearance on the Now With Scott Spears talk radio show.

"Yes, because there's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do," the former Cosby Show star said, confirming the tour plans. "Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it." Cosby's publicist, Andrew Wyatt, further confirmed the news in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "We're looking at getting back out here around Spring/Summer of 2023." At this time, no further details or tour specifics have been shared.

In 2018, Cosby was sentenced to 3 to 10 years behind bars after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand. He was held at the SCI Phoenix state prison in Pennsylvania. On June 30, 2021, it was reported that Pennsylvania's Supreme court has overturned Cosby's previous sexual assault conviction. In a statement, the court explained that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who chose to have Cosby arrested, "was obligated to stand by his predecessor's promise not to charge Cosby." This was due to a deal Cosby had with the former D.A., which was made so that the comedy legend would agree to testify in a civil case brought by Constand.

The news of Cosby's tour plans comes just months after civil court jury found in favor of 64-year-old Judy Huth, who took the actor to court over allegations of rape. Huth claimed that Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy mansion when she was just 16 years old. He had denied the accusations.

Cosby is also now facing a lawsuit from multiple women in New York, all of whom claim that he assaulted them during the production of The Cosby Show. Among the accusers are actresses Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl and three other women: Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd. In a statement, Wyatt spoke out on the claims and refuted their merit, saying, "As we have always stated and now America see [sic] that this isn't about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault but it's ALL ABOUT MONEY. We believe that the courts as well as the court of public opinion will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegation [sic] waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court."