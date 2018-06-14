Bill Cosby Fires Entire Legal Team Ahead of Sentencing

Bill Cosby fired his entire legal team, just three months before he is set to be sentenced for three counts of aggravated assault.

Cosby hired Joseph P. Green Jr. to lead his new legal team, his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, told the New York Post Thursday.

Radar Online first reported that Cosby fired “every single one” of his previous attorneys. “He’s angry. They let him down, and these aren’t easy times,” the source told the site.

Unlike the high-priced Hollywood attorneys Cosby has used in the past, Green’s offices are based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Green is also Cosby’s fourth different lead attorney since he fired Marty Singer in 2015.

During his second trial, Cosby’s legal team was led by Tom Mesereau, an attorney famous for representing Michael Jackson during his child molestation trial. While Jackson’s trial ended in an acquittal, Cosby’s ended with a guilty verdict.

According to Deadline, Cosby’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24 and 25. The Montgomery County District Attorney has not said if Cosby’s legal team switch will lead to a delay.

The 80-year-old Cosby is now under house arrest until the sentencing. He is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated assault based on the allegations by Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who claimed Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004. Dozens of other women have also accused Cosby of sexual assault, although the statute of limitations on many of the cases has expired.

Earlier this week, Radar Online also claimed Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, was preparing to divorce him. Wyatt later told PEOPLE the report was a “ridiculous story from an egregious publication.”

“The accusations they have made in their tabloid are absolutely false. Mrs. and Mr. Cosby are not getting divorced and she’s with him in the Philadelphia home as we speak,” Wyatt told the magazine. “No issues in the marriage, no issues with the children. These children are grown women in their 40s and 50s. These are not kids. These are not little kids running away from their father.”

Wyatt said Radar Online never asked him for a comment and said it was “amazing how people can make things up.”

After Cosby was convicted, Camille called the jury’s decision “mob justice.”

“How much longer will we, the majority of the people, tolerate judicial, executive, legislative, media and corporate abuses of power? We, the majority of the people, must make America what it has declared itself to be…. a democracy…not to be destroyed by vicious, lying, self-absorbed paradigms of evilness,” 74-year-old Camille said. “Once again, an innocent person has been found guilty based on an unthinking, unquestioning, unconstitutional frenzy propagated by the media and allowed to play out in a supposed court of law.”

Cosby and Camille have been married for 54 years.