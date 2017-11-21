DA Vows to ‘Get Justice’ After Bill Cosby Mistrial

Following the shocking mistrial judgment in the Bill Cosby rape case, the district attorney has released a statement vowing to “get justice.”

As first reported by Variety, Kevin Steele, the Montgomery County District Attorney, told journalists, “We have made the determination of moving forward, and it lies in the fact she deserves a verdict in this case … and we will push forward to try and get justice done.”

He continued, “We hope that moving forward in this case sends a strong message that victims of these types of crimes can come forward and can be heard on what has happened to them.”

The trial jury was not able to come to a unanimous, or even majority, decision regarding the case involving the alleged victim, Andrea Constand.

Constand was the Temple University women’s basketball team manager, and Cosby was a significant donor to the school, as well as a member of the board of trustees.

She accused Cosby of drugging and molesting her at his home in 2004 and he was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from the incident.

Following the mistrial verdict, Cosby’s wife Camille released a prepared statement herself, following the mistrial ruling.

She wrote, “How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious. How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”

Cosby himself spoke only briefly on Friday, saying, “I just want to wish all of the fathers a Happy Father’s Day and I want to thank all of the jury for their long days, their honest work individually. I also want to thank the supporters who’ve been here and please to the supporters, stay calm, do not argue with people, just keep up the great support. Thank you all. Thank you.”

Cosby will remain free on bail until another trial is scheduled.