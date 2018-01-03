Fire Extinguished at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Chappaqua House

Breaking: Multiple crews on the scene at @HillaryClinton house in #Chappaqua fire is reportedly knocked down @News12WC pic.twitter.com/86GIakMU4J — Nadia Galindo (@NadiaGalindoTV) January 3, 2018

It’s being reported that a fire has broken out at the home of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. president, Bill Clinton.

The fire is at their home in Chappaqua, New York, and according to TMZ, started on the second floor of the structure.

Luckily, fire department officials have updated news outlets with information explaining that the blaze is mostly extinguished, but they added that they are doing a through check to make sure there are no other concerning issues.

The Clinton’s have lived in the home for about 20 years, having purchased it in 1999 for around $1.7 million.

Originally built in 1889, the over 5,232 square feet home sits on 1.1 acres and houses five bedrooms and a pool.

In October of 2017, the Clinton’s ran into some issues with the home for doing a kitchen renovation that they didn’t have a permit for, as well as for filling in their in-ground pool.

Additionally, back in 2016 the couple bought the home next door for $1.16 million.

While it’s unclear how many homes they currently own, as of a NY Times article from 2016 the Clinton’s still owned other homes in Washington, D.C. and Little Rock, Arkansas.