‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Flashes Back to the ‘Roseanne’ Era of His Career

Johnny Galecki looked back at his best ’90s look on social media this week.

The Big Bang Theory star participated on Throwback Thursday on Instagram, looking back at his career in the original Roseanne era, with a photo of himself sporting a brown jacket, jeans, a white undershirt and greasy hair.

“[tbt] Oh, the 90’s were fun. Saved a ton of money on shampoo and tailoring,” Galecki wrote on the caption of the photo.

Fans of the actor took to the comments section to reminisce on life in that decade.

“When you were in Roseanne,” one commenter wrote. A second commenter simply wrote “David Healy,” his character’s name on Roseanne, along with a kissy face emoji.

“”I have a picture of me almost just like this. Did we all look exactly the same in that decade? Really was a look, wasn’t it?” Another user commented.

“David was my 90s crush,” another user wrote.

Galecki had the opportunity to revisit his role of David Healy earlier this year during the highly successfully, yet short-lived revival season of Roseanne.

The actor is also reportedly in negotiations to return to the role on the new spinoff series The Conners, premiering this fall. Galecki opened up about his desire to return for the new ABC series — which was created out of the controversial cancellation of the Roseanne revival following a racist tweet by — during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I still love all those people there, and I still have a high school crush on that character, and we’re talking about it and trying to get the schedules figured out, so fingers crossed,” he said during the appearance, as reported by Us Weekly.

Despite scheduling conflicts, he is hopeful he’ll be able to return for the upcoming spinoff series.

Galecki is currently busy in the middle of production of the 12th and final season of The Big Bang Theory, where he has played the role of Leonard since episode one.

Once Big Bang wraps up, Galecki should be free to pursue other projects, and maybe make more appearances should The Conners be renewed for a second season. Given Roseanne fans’ love for David Healy, a more regular presence by Galecki on the new series would be a dream come true.

The Big Bang Theory premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET before going to its regular timeslot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.