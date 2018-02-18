Beyonce and Wedding Planner Battle Over ‘Blue Ivy’ for $10M

In a battle for the trademark of her daughter’s name, Beyonce is claiming that wedding planner Veronica Morales’ reasoning for opposing her trademark filing has an underhanded purpose.

In legal documents attained by The Blast, Knowles claims that Morales blocked her attempts to file the trademark for “Blue Ivy Carter” and that a meeting was set up in order to try and settle the dispute. However, the meeting quickly turned into a sales pitch as Morales allegedly tried to convince Knowles to buy her wedding planning business for millions of dollars and in exchange she would drop the trademark claim.

Beyonce said Morales saw the trademark dispute as an “opportunity for a business relationship rather than an adversarial proceeding.” Morales reportedly gave a lengthy PowerPoint presentation, pitching that the two could combine forces and “begin producing products and goods” with Beyonce’s endorsement. Beyonce claims the price for buying the company and in turn getting the Blue Ivy trademark was set at $10 million.

The “Formation” singer emphatically turned down the offer. Her legal team is now reportedly demanding Morales turn over all evidence of the sales pitch, including the PowerPoint, to a judge in an attempt to prove that the legal dispute was nothing more than a money grab.

Knowles has been in the news lately as her husband, rapper and music producer Jay-Z, opened up on why he was unfaithful to her.

“She’s my soul mate, the person I love,” Jay-Z said. “For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women.”

Despite that, the two have not separated. They were together during this year’s Grammy awards in early February alongside daughter Blue Ivy, who started trending on social media when she tried to shush her famous parents during Camila Cabello’s live performance.