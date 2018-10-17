Bethenny Frankel and New Boyfriend Look Cozy as Couple Ventures out in New York

Bethenny Frankel and new boyfriend Paul Bernon bundled up this week for a walk in New York City together.

Frankel looked cheerful during their stroll on Tuesday, wearing a beanie, parka, sweatpants and Ugg boots. Bernon also kept it casual in a baseball cap, a hoodie beneath a jacket, sweats and sneakers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to see the cozy-looking photo of Frankel and her new beau.

The two were first seen together two weeks ago in Boston, walking together and showing some PDA near Boston College.

Bernon shares two children with his ex-wife, Ashley Bernon. The two divorced in September 2017. Bernon is a real estate developer and movie producer based out of Boston.

The Real Housewives of New York City star struck things up with Bernon about two months after the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, who was found dead of an apparent overdose in his apartment at the age of 51.

Frankel, 47, has been open about her grieving process and told PEOPLE last month that she has been focusing on Hurricane Florence relief efforts in order to not get consumed by Shields’ death.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling,” she told the magazine. “I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.”

“People are suffering way more than I am,” she added. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”

At an event launching her Skinnygirl Jeans collection over the summer, she said Shields would have been cheering her on behind the scenes.

“I was talking about it when we were getting ready. I’m like ‘Dennis is here today. He would be so proud.’ I mean, he really, really would. He would be counting the jeans we’re selling as we speak,” she told E! News at the launch.

Frankel and Shields started dating off and on in 2016 following her divorce from Jason Hoppy. The two had known each other for almost 30 years before their relationship turned romantic. Frankel shares her 8-year-old daughter, Bryn, with ex Hoppy.

A judge recently denied Hoppy’s request that Frankel undergo drug and alcohol testing during their custody battle over Bryn, Radar Online reports.

The two ex spouses continue to battle it out for custody in New York City. Judge Michael Katz showed some suspicion and contempt for the drug testing idea during the hearing.

“It is my job to see if there is a reasonable doubt, and so far I don’t see it,” Katz said. “She is allowed to occasionally go and drink without her daughter present. What exactly is your claim? That she goes out and occasionally has a drink? Because that’s not illegal.”

He went on to suggest that Hoppy was “trying to exploit Ms. Frankel to embarrass her.”