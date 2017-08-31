‘RHONY’s’ Bethenny Frankel Is in a Relationship

Bethenny Frankel has found her way back to ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast member and the Big Apple-based banker have reportedly started dating again, according to multiple E! News sources.

Shields has been spending time with Frankel in the Hamptons this summer and even accompanied her to her most recent appearance on Bravo‘s Watch What Happens Live.

The couple started dating in late 2015, but decided to part ways right before May of this year. The Skinnygirl mogul was romantically linked to business owner Russ Theriot after her split from Shields, but it seems fate brought the two back together.

A source explains, “They took some time apart because both were going through their divorces. They gave each other a little bit of space and now they’re back together having fun.”

E! News learned that Frankel, 46, will confirm her and Shields’ relationship status during part two of the RHONY reunion which will air on Aug. 23. In addition, she will also speak about her dramatic divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Frankel has put the past behind her and is focusing on a more positive future. “Bethenny says Dennis is the smartest person she ever met,” the insider adds.

During last season of the Bravo series, Frankel opened up about her relationship with Shields. “It’s nice to date someone really smart and passionate, and who’s busy,” she shared during her confessional. “I don’t want him living my life in my apartment with my money. I want a partner.”

