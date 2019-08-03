Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Gets Emotional After ‘First Hike Without Her’

Cecily Chapman is getting back to her old hobbies following mom Beth Chapman‘s death. She took to the mountains for her first hike without the Dog The Bounty Hunter star, sharing photos with fans on Instagram.

Chapman’s Instagram post featured a photo of herself and her dog with a massive grass-covered mountain in the background. She referenced her mother, Beth in her caption, and while she was sad to be going without her Chapman seemed excited to get back to nature. She admitted it “took me a long time to get to this point,” but said she’s “not looking back!”

The caption drew comments from fans and family. Sister-in-law Jamie Pilar Chapman and Lyssa Chapman shared their thoughts.

“She’ll be with you every step!” Jamie wrote.

“Wish I was with you,” Lyssa commented.

Fans also sent Chapman kind words as she embarked on her first hike without Beth.

“First glance I thought it was a young picture of your mom! Hope you enjoyed your hike, she many not have been beside you, but she was there!” one fan said.

“She’s with you in your heart!!” another wrote.

“You can do it she’s walking right beside you,” a third person added.

“She’ll be with you……keep an open mind and you’ll see signs everywhere,” someone else chimed in.

Chapman shared another photo from the hike, showing the lush green path she and her friends hiked through. She thanked them “for getting me threw (sic) this hike,” revealing that it wasn’t easy for her.

The entire Chapman family is struggling right now after a burglar broke into their Colorado business and stole gear and other items belonging to Beth. Fans have been showing support for the family any way they can after hearing the news, which was reported by The Blast. Duane “Dog” Chapman addressed the burglary on Twitter, revealing a cash reward for anyone with information about the suspect.

Duane tweeted, “The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead. LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!”

The Blast reported that the robbery is currently being investigated by police after a member of the Chapman family team visited the store on Thursday to discover it had been broken into.

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and some of Beth’s personal items, including her bounty hunting gear and “priceless family mementos” were stolen. The personal items had reportedly been arranged in the store in somewhat of a makeshift memorial to Beth, who died in June after a battle with cancer.