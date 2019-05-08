Beth Chapman Reveals ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Behind-the-Scenes Flower Photo

Dog’s Most Wanted star Beth Chapman has revealed a behind-the-scenes photo of a beautiful flower arrangement.

Taking to Instagram, Chapman shared the picture of the lovely rose bouquet, and explained that they were a gift from the crew of the upcoming reality TV series.

“So I came in the kitchen this afternoon to have our cast and crew lunch before we start shooting today and they brought me these most beautiful flowers,” she exclaimed.

“I’m grateful for each and ever person who is out here you know the struggle. These were unexpected and very appreciated,” Chapman added. “Loving the way I started my day.”

Many of Chapman’s followers have commented on the photo, with one writing, “BE STRONG BETH…. your beautiful inside and out… your so lucky to have a loving family, that means EVERYTHING.. glad to see u back on TV… much love to you.”

“Beautiful and radiant like you, thank you for all that you do,” another follower commented, “you have taught alot of women how to be a true soldier at life.god bless you and yours. Love Tammy Young n fam bam!!!!

Dog’s Most Wanted will see Chapman and her husband — Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman — tracking down suspects from the most wanted lists of organizations such as the FBI and the U.S. Marshals. The series will air on WGN.

WGN America president Gavin Harvey announced the series earlier this year, saying, “America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade. In this brand new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough as nails crime fighters.”

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!” Dog himself added, per a press release from Red Arrow Studios, the series’ production company.

Many fans had wondered in Chapman’s cancer battle would prohibit her from participating in the show, but it seems as if she will be fully involved.

At this time, Dog’s Most Wanted does not have an announced premiere date, but is expected to debut sometime this fall.