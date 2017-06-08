Benjamin McKenzie Marries Morena Baccarin

While they’ve been seen hooking up on the Fox show Gotham, Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin are now officially married.

As confirmed by E! News, the happy couple held a ceremony in New York City on Friday, which was also Baccarin’s 38th birthday. It was a small ceremony with close family and friends held at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden.

The couple originally became engaged back in November and have a child together. Their daughter, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, was born in March 2016.

The two are quite the acting power couple, based on their resumes.

McKenzie broke out as troubled teen lead Ryan Atwood on the Fox teen drama The O.C., which ran for four seasons from 2003 to 2007. He then went on to lead TNT’s Southland until it wrapped up in 2013 before heading to the Batman-inspired Gotham.

Baccarin has made guest appearances on many shows, including The O.C., but her breakout role was on the space western Firefly, where she played Inara Serra. She then went on to star in Homeland as Jessica Brody before joining Gotham. She also starred as the female lead in the box-office-shattering Deadpool.

On Gotham, the couple stars as love interests Jim Gordon and Leslie Thompkins, who fall in love after working together at the Gotham Police Department. Coincidentally, that’s the same way the two met. Since meeting on set in 2014, the two have started a life together, with their marriage on cementing that.

Besides their careers, the couple seem to be focused on Frances. They speak about her regularly in interviews and are often seen out with her.

“She’s about to crawl. We’re dreading that,” McKenzie previously told E!. “But she’s great, and it’s wonderful to have family around and celebrate the holidays together.”

Gotham just aired its season three finale and will return for season four in the fall. McKenzie is expected to return, but Baccarin’s return seems unlikely, based on the latest episode.