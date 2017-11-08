Ben Affleck Spends Time With Family Following Apology to Hilarie Burton

Ben Affleck reunited with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids on Thursday in his first public appearance since accusations surfaced claiming the actor groped multiple women in the past.

The former couple met up to take their two daughters — Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, out for ice cream in Santa Monica, Entertainment Tonight reports.

A source told ET that Affleck gave Garner a hug and a kiss on the head, but she “looked to not enjoy the PDA.”

Affleck seemed to get along with his daughters while they snacked and afterward left with their dad. Affleck and Garner, who also share 5-year-old son Samuel, filed for divorce in April after two years of separation.

After speaking out against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault by dozens of women who have come forth over the last week, Affleck has found himself at the center of his own scandal.

Affleck called out for groping Hilarie Burton

“I was saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate women over decades,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power,” he continued.

In a response to Affleck’s tweet, someone replied by accusing him of acting inappropriately towards women as well.

“He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though,” the user wrote.

“I didn’t forget,” Burton replied on Twitter.

During a 2003 episode of TRL with One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton, Affleck grabbed her breast at one point during the conversation.

“I’m so sorry that happened to you,” the fan wrote back. “It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done.”

“Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid,” Burton responded.

She later retweeted a video of outtakes from the show in which she apparently says of Affleck, “He comes over and tweaks my left boob.” The clip also shows Affleck asking her, “How old are you — 19?”

Affleck called out by Rose McGowan

After Affleck’s statement against Weinstein, actress Rose McGowan took to Twitter with allegations that Weinstein sexually assaulted her, claiming that she’d told Affleck when it happened.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

“‘G——T! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie,” McGowan tweeted at Affleck.

A few minutes before that, McGowan tweeted, “Ben Affleck f–k off.”

McGowan had previously addressed Affleck and his brother, Casey Affleck, in a tweet, writing, “Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how’s your morning boys?”

McGowan received a settlement after she was reportedly assaulted by Weinstein in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997. She and Affleck worked together on Going All the Way together in 1997, the year McGowan received her settlement, and Phantoms in 1998.

Affleck called out by makeup artist

After Burton’s accusatory tweets, Affleck responded with a terse apology via Twitter.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” he wrote on Wednesday.

That same day, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, the wife of comedian John Mulaney, claimed that Affleck groped her during a 2014 Golden Globes party.

“I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my a-s at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” Tendler alleged in a series of tweets. “He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack.”

“I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?” she continued. “Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.”

Garner reportedly ‘annoyed’ with Affleck’s controversy

So far, the only major backlash against Affleck has been via social media. Many have called him a hypocrite for condemning Weinstein after sexually harassing many other women.

Others called him a hypocrite for condemning Weinstein but campaigning for his brother Casey’s Academny Award.

Between it all, Garner has been “very annoyed” of the allegations of sexual misconduct against Affleck “because it just means more attention on her and the kids as a result of Ben’s actions,” a source told E! News.

“[Garner] tries to shield them from any and all publicity and scrutiny. She’s taking her kids to school and to all of their activities. As far as they know nothing has changed and all is well. That is always her goal but she’s been pretty frustrated with him,” the insider continued.

Affleck has yet to respond to any accusations aside from Burton’s.

