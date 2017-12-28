Ben Affleck Spends Christmas With Jennifer Garner Amid Alcoholism Treatment

Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner were holly and jolly together for the holidays.

The Argo actor, who has been continuing treatment for his alcohol addiction, joined Garner and their children on Christmas Day for the festive celebration, a source told PEOPLE.

Despite their 2015 split and divorce filing in April, the former couple has continued to co-parent their kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. They all typically get together on the holidays as a family and frequently spend time with each other.

In December, they were spotted taking a morning walk together in Los Angeles, and an insider said they reunited over the Thanksgiving holiday for their children.

Affleck, who has been photographed multiple times going into and leaving a Los Angeles treatment center, is still working to break his addiction. He “is continuing aftercare. It is part of his daily regimen,” another source said.

When Affleck revealed in March that he had completed treatment for his longtime battle with alcoholism, he thanked his “co-parent” Garner. “[She] has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Affleck began dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus earlier this year. The Justice League star is paying for a New York City apartment for her and stays at the pad when he visits the city.

Garner, on the other hand, has struggled to open up to a new relationship following her split from the actor.

The 13 Going On 30 actress admitted she hasn’t “been on a date” since the longtime couple’s split.

“I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position,” Garner told News.com.au in November. “It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on a date and I am not interested in dating.”

After working together on projects like Pearl Harbor and Daredevil, the couple began dating in 2004 and were married for 10 years before their separation in 2015. She filed for divorce in April of this year.