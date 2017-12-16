Source: Ben Affleck Getting Treatment for Alcohol Addiction

Ben Affleck was recently seen leaving a rehab facility, fueling speculation that the actor was once again seeking treatment for alcohol addiction, and now a source close to the situation claims he is.

“He is continuing after care. It is part of his daily regimen,” the source told PEOPLE. A separate source also revealed that he reached out to his family for help, adding, “He asked for help. He wants to be sober.”

In a previous report, a source close to Affleck’s family told reporters, “This is a lifelong battle, not one that he takes lightly. His focus is on his family and getting better so that he can continue with what he loves.”

As was previously reported, in the early morning hours on Thursday, Affleck and two unidentified women left a Los Angeles, California treatment center and went to visit a Buddhist center nearby.

In the past, Affleck has been seen being accompanied by sober coaches, who are designated mentors that help drug and alcohol addicts avoid the temptation of substance abuse. It is not clear if the women with Affleck were there for that purpose, but neither of them appeared to be Lindsay Shookus, the woman he was dating following his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

After spending some time at the Buddhist center, Affleck and the women again returned to the rehabilitation facility.

The isn’t the first time Affleck has been in a treatment center for help with his substance abuse issues, as he’s been seen in and out of facilities throughout much of 2017. Earlier in the year the actor released a statement following a stint in another facility.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” Affleck wrote in a Facebook post.

“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step,” he added.