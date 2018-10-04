Ben Affleck Breaks Silence Over Rehab Treatment: ‘It’s Given Me the Strength and Support’

Ben Affleck broke his silence after entering rehab this summer. The Batman actor said he completed his 40-day treatment, but remains in outpatient care.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say,” Affleck wrote in a statement shared on Instagram Thursday. “It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.”

The Oscar-winner went on to write how, “battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle.

“Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he added.

Affleck also thanked the thousands of people who reached out to him to share their own stories of addiction, and said they continue to inspire him.

“Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure,” he wrote.

In the end, Affleck wrote, “With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

Affleck when to rehab in August after an intervention from Jennifer Garner, and following his break-up with Lindsay Shookus.

Although this statement was Affleck’s first since he checked into an exclusive Malibu facility in late August, his younger brother Casey Affleck praised him for taking on his problems head-on.

“Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years,” Casey told Entertainment Tonight in September. “I’ve been sober for about six years. Ben is trying to put it together, and it can be a very hard thing to do. He has the kind of resources and time, luckily, to take the time and go to a good facility.”

Affleck also shared his own statement a few days after he was seen going to church with Garner on Sunday. They attended the United Methodist Church in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years before announcing their separation in June 2015. They filed for divorce in April 2017 and reportedly agreed on a settlement just after Affleck agreed to go to rehab again. However, the divorce process is still not finalized.

TMZ reported this week that she filed new documents to have the case removed from the courts to have it handled by a private judge.

The couple have three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

