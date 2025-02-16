Beloved Comedic Actor Biff Wiff Dies After Cancer Diagnosis

Character actor Bill Wiff, best known for his multiple appearances on Tim Robinson’s Netflix sketch series I Think You Should Leave, has died. According to Variety, his management confirmed his passing and noted he had been battling cancer.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved client and actor, Biff Wiff,” Entertainment Lab wrote on social media. “Biff was an amazing person inside and out, and his loving energy could be felt by all. We are sending our heartfelt sympathies to his family & loved ones at this time.”

Robinson also paid tribute to the late actor on social media, resharing a post of him and Wiff and following it with a clip from the show.

Wiff has been in the business for quite a while, landing early roles on shows like Night Court, Roseanne and The New Gidget. He also had some history with NCIS, and roles in Rizzoli & Isles and The Mentalist. Modern audiences outside of Netflix likely know Wiff from shows like Silicon Valley, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Jury Duty, and even a run on the new Night Court reboot.

He also had a supporting role in 2023’s Best Picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once and more recently was featured in Self Reliance on Hulu with star Jake Johnson. Rest in peace, shirt brother.