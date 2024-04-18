Beloved Actor Warwick Davis' Wife Has Died

The couple married in 1991 after first meeting on the set of 'Willow,' Davis remembering his wife as his 'most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career.'

Warwick Davis is mourning the loss of his wife. The Harry Potter star shared the heartbreaking news Thursday that his wife of over 30 years, Samantha Davis, died on March 24 at the age of 53, saying, "her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs." Samantha's cause of death was not disclosed.

"My wife and soul-mate, best friend. Devoted mother, My favourite human. My most trusted confidant and an ardent supporter of everything I did in my career, has passed," the actor announced in a statement posted by Lucasfilm. "The most open, warm person I have ever known. Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs. She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

(Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Davis said his wife "instilled such confidence in me. With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything," adding that "it as like having a super-power. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable Quiz show, no 'Willow' series. No 'Idiot Abroad Series 3.' (It was her suggestion that Ricky Gervais send me off with Karl) – I think she wanted me out of the house for a few weeks!"

The Star Wars alum and Samantha met on the set of Ron Howard's 1988 fantasy film Willow, the couple going on to marry three years later in 1991 and share the screen together in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). She also appeared in the children's TV series Through the Dragon's Eye, among several other projects. Outside of acting, Samantha was also the co-founder of dwarfism charity Little People UK, with Davis writing that "she was passionate about helping people, without judgment. She had time for everyone and a genuine listening ear."

The couple's children-daughter Annabelle, 27, and son Harrison, 21-also paid tribute to their mother, sharing in a joint statement: "Our Mum is the kindest, most inspirational and loving Mumma we could of wished for. No matter the time or place she was there to answer our silly questions, tell us what to do, and to listen when we needed. Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers. Her love and happiness has carried us through our whole lives, and will be what carries us forward now. Everything we do, we do for her."

According to Davis, in recent years, Samantha's "mobility had become impaired," though she "she was determined that it would not impact her quality of life and limit what she did and was able to achieve." He said that amid her passing, he hopes "she continues to inspire through the things she did and that her love, warmth and generosity will be her legacy."