Bebe Rexha Earns Praise From Fans for Going Makeup-Free on Social Media Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Bebe Rexha is earning some high praise from fans right now, after the hit singer went makeup-free on social media, amid the coronavirus quarantine. This week, Rexha partnered with Vogue magazine to do a “Beauty Secrets” tutorial on the outlet’s YouTube page. The title of the clip is Bebe Rexha‘s Dark Circles Solution & Guide to Blue Eyeshadow. “On a recent sunny Los Angeles morning, Bebe Rexha revealed the secret behind her blue eyeshadow and how to cover dark circles,” a description of the video reads.

Many of Rexha’s fans have been showering the video with loving comments, as they are profoundly impressed with her willingness to be open about her beauty routine. “I love this woman. She is honest about struggling with mental illness and she is actually showing us her bare face,” one fan wrote, then adding that “she looks stunning even without a trace of makeup.”

The fan went on to say, “She seems so genuine, unlike so many celebrities. Bebe, thank you so much for keeping it real and making amazing music and videos for all of us to enjoy. I cannot say enough good things about this woman.” Scroll down to read more reactions to Rexha’s video!

“Finally someone who says they have dark circles and actually has dark circles lmao.”

“Dang. She does not need a makeup artist, she got it all on her own.”

“Finally a celebrity who actually shows their dark circles.”

“Taylor Hill and Bebe Rexha are the only ones who can rock dark circles without being scared of what other humans ( or aliens) say….”

“I’ve met her and she’s truly is the most down to earth celebrity ever, like I lover her!”

“Finally a celebrity with actual dark circles omg I’m defiantly gonna try this for my dark circles.”

“The first celeb with actual dark circles, not making a fuss about them like ” oh I’m embarrassed i hate them etc ” , and using drugstore makeup I mean Tarte & Loreal PREACHHHH.”

“I LOOOOVEEE Bebe rexha like she’s literally the cutest thing ever the ‘I wanne make love to this palet ‘ had me DYINGGG HAHAHAH.”

“Everyone’s talking about her dark circles but her lips though?? They’re so pouty and cute, very doll-like.”

“At first you’re kinda surprised to see her dark circles then you start to see that it kinda fits her. I think she looks stunning without makeup tbh that’s just my opinion.”

“Yooo whatever she’s doing is working cause I would’ve never guessed she had actual dark circles for a long time I thought it was just if your eyes look puffy and have bags cause everyone who said they had it never did.”

“She’s two completely different personalities with and without makeup. This ‘sweet at heart child’ without makeup, and ‘can burn down a house with a single stare’ badass with makeup.”

“Her voice is so unique! She needs to be in an animated movie.”

“This will help me a lot cause I’m young but have a big DARK CIRCLE.”

“This was actually one of the best and most genuine makeup videos here on Vogue. She showed herself without any filters and also the makeup was pretty good, without using too much products or unnecessary expensive things. Good job Bebe!”

“I could smell how luxurious she is when she started spraying her perfume.”

“Her dark circles makes her look like a Tim Burton character. She’s so beautiful!”

“She looks like kylie without filler. Especially when she puckered her lips.”

“Her big eyes are so gorgeous and i strangely find her dark circles fascinating.”

“She looks like a badass in her music videos but she’s more sweet then a cool person.”

“I love how she’s using her old used items. It shows how frugal she is and I love it”

“Finally, this what I need to see someone with actual dark circles and beauty tips. The real pop star.”

“Finally someone with dark circles! I’m not alone anymore. She’s so confident with her dark circles. I hate mine, can’t leave the house without makeup and one of the reasons why is that I’VE NEVER seen anyone in the showbiz with it.

“So I could never see myself in any of the artists. Thanks to Bebe this scenario has changed! Feeling a lot more confident about my own dark circles!”

“I usually never liked dark eyebrows with light blond hair but she makes it look so good.”

“I can’t begin to express that this is me in my small bathroom with my eye bags doing a beauty routine in my mirror.”

“She is just perfect but I dont get is that how is she able to put on creams with such long nails i mean she is so amazing … hats off to her.”

“Finally someone with real dark circles! I don’t even know her… I can relate to her a lot because of the darkness under eye. She did a really good job concealing them.”