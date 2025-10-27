Barstool Personality Dead After ‘Sudden Medical Issue’: Cody ‘Beef’ Franke Was 31

Barstool Sports personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke has died at age 31.

The Fore Play podcast’s “head golf professional” died from a “sudden medical issue” over the weekend, Barstool said in a statement Monday.

“We are beyond devastated to announce that our dear friend and beloved Barstool Sports colleague, Cody ‘Beef’ Franke, passed away from a sudden medical issue over the weekend,” the statement read.

“He selflessly spent much of his life helping others improve and enjoy the game. Watching golf bring people happiness brought him happiness, and that infectious personality was felt by everyone who met him,” the statement continued. “He was universally known as the nicest guy in the world.”

“From his time as a PGA Professional to his time at Barstool Sports, Cody made so many people laugh, he made so many people smile and he simply made so many people better,” it went on. “Our heartfelt thoughts are with Cody’s entire family and loved ones.”

The company concluded, “We’ll be removing our hats for Cody today and [every day]. Rest in peace to the classiest man we knew.”

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy wrote on social media, “Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef.” He continued, “It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest.”



As Franke’s friends, colleagues and fans mourned his loss, the PGA Tour’s official Instagram account commented, “Beef was an incredible member of the golf community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”