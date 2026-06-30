‘Bachelor’ Alum Weds ‘Love Is Blind’ Favorite

Two reality stars have finally found love after initially setting out for it on two separate dating shows.

Giannina Gibelli, best known for Season 1 of Love Is Blind, married Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann in a weeklong European wedding that culminated in a ceremony on Saturday, June 20 in Rovinj, Croatia.

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PEOPLE reports that Gibelli, 33, and Horstmann, 37, were surrounded by nearly 100 guests, including some of their reality TV castmates like Jessica Vestal, Alexa Lemieux, Colleen Reed, Raven Ross, Taylor Krause, Jason Tartick, Anna Redman, Chris Bukowski, Kevin Wendt and Astrid Wendt.

After walking down the aisle to a violin rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” in a Galia Lahav Couture gown and veil, Gibelli said she and Horstmann held a “banger of a party” at Hutterott Castle on St. Andrews Island, partying until the wee hours of the morning.

“Blake is a DJ, and we’re very used to throwing a party and providing the vibes to the function, so we really wanted it to feel like an elevated banger of a party,” she told PEOPLE.

Gibelli called it an “unforgettable” evening, adding, “[It was] a celebration of love and serendipity, something we never thought would happen the way it did, but everything magically came together in its own divine timing, just perfectly imperfect.”

The happy couple met on the set of the 2022 first season of the crossover reality TV series All Star Shore and were instantly “stuck like glue,” she told PEOPLE. They welcomed their son, Heath, in 2024, with Horstmann popping the question to Gibelli in Madrid, Spain in October 2024.

Horstmann first rose to fame on Season 14 of ABC’s The Bachelorette in 2018 and a year later joined Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Gibelli starred in Season 1 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind in 2020, getting engaged to Damian Powers, who ultimately decided at the altar not to marry her.

Gibelli said she never pictured herself getting married and saw participating in Love Is Blind as a way to “heal [herself] from that.”

“Now, I get to do [marriage] with the love of my life and the father of my child,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s the biggest commitment I’ll ever make apart from being a mom, and I treasure the responsibilities and meaning of being his partner in life on a much deeper level.”

The couple said they’re looking forward to having more children and continuing to chase their career dreams. “The only thing that matters is us and our family, and the rest will follow,” Gibelli said.