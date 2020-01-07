‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman Rants Against Dad ‘Dog’ Chapman’s Rumored Girlfriend Moon Angell

‘Baby Lyssa’ Chapman has made it clear that she is not a fan of her dad Duane “Dog” Chapman‘s rumored girlfriend, Moon Angell. Chapman has been voicing her disdain on social media, and now, she’s taken to Twitter once again to rant against Angell. In a new tweet, Chapman wrote, “My dad is a GROWN A— MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this.” Many have interpreted this comment to be aimed toward Angell, even though she is not specifically named, with several of Chapman’s followers offering advice and support.

All I can say is just be there for him when it goes wrong. He’s not in the best place to be making relationship decisions and is probably desperately trying to find something to take away that emptiness and pain he has right now, BUT he’s trying to get that from the wrong place. — Jade (@JadeCoraaaal) January 7, 2020

“When your heart is shattered and the loneliness takes over, you can make some uncharacteristical choices. It’s easy to find comfort in someone who knows you, even if it’s not the best person, it’s something familiar. Don’t turn your back on him, he is grieving, just be there,” one follower wrote.

“Pray he gets a prenup. Way too soon. He’s thinking with the wrong appendage and she’s using his loneliness as a way to worm herself in. Most likely planned from moment Beth became ill. Same thing happened with my dad. Lost everything when he came home found she cleaned him out,” another added.

We love you lyssa. You have been thru a lot. As has your dad. We all loved Beth very much. Beth was his world. He is going thru more than I can imagine. His entire life is documented and in front of cameras. The more I see you post about the more I have my doubts though. — rmaurer23 (@rmaurer23) January 7, 2020

“This is such a tough one since you want your dad to date & find love again, but just seems soon to me. It would be hard for me to not react & be upset as well, especially if moving clothing, etc,” someone else said, then inquiring, “Doesn’t this affect the younger kids?”

“My heart breaks for you. If this is true that they are an item, my heart breaks for your father, also. I pray that he does not learn the hard way. Your father is still grieving and sometimes being alone can be the darkest place at a time like this, but he has you all,” one other user offered.

At this time, Angell and Dog have not publicly confirmed that they are dating.