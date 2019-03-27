Avicii’s Family Honors Late DJ With Creation of Tim Bergling Foundation

As the one-year anniversary of Avicii‘s death nears, the late DJ’s family prepares to honor his name with a charitable foundation.

The Tim Bergling Foundation, named after the “Wake Me Up” DJ’s given name, will launch on April 20 with a focus on supporting suicide prevention as well as those with mental illness, his family announced on Tuesday.

“Tim wanted to make a difference. Starting a foundation in his name is our way to honor his memory and continue to act in his spirit,” the family said in a press release to Variety.

The statement noted that the foundation will later expand to be active in climate change, development assistance, nature consideration and endangered species.

Avicii died on April 20, 2018 in Oman, two years after he retired from live performing at the peak of his success, citing health reasons. He had long suffered from health problems, including acute pancreatitis, gallbladder issues and appendix issues for several years. His pancreatitis was in part due to excessive drinking; his gallbladder and appendix were removed in 2014.

Variety reports that the 28-year-old Swedish hitmaker vowed to quit drinking after the surgery, but that some friends said they’d seen him intoxicated afterward.

Shortly after his death, Avicii’s family issued a statement implying he died from suicide.

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music,” read the statement, which was translated from Swedish. “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family.”

Local authorities quickly ruled out foul play, and reports quickly surfaced claiming he had used a shard of glass that inflicted a fatal wound and “caused massive bleeding.”

In addition to scoring a No. 4 hit on the Billboard 200 in 2013 with “Wake Me Up” and regularly appearing in the Top 5 of Forbes’ “Highest-Paid DJs” list, Avicii was well known for his generosity. He launched the nonprofit charity tour House for Hunger in 2011 with the goal of raising $1 million in ticket sales to donate to hunger relief in the United States.

The star also donated one million Euros in 2012 to the Swedish charity Radiohjalpen to help fund its Hunger Aid division, which provides food to children in Africa, Billboard reports.

In 2014, Avicii started a partnership with (RED), which saw him hold various sweepstakes with the proceeds going toward HIV and AIDS.

Avicii was laid to rest in a private Stockholm funeral in June, with only family and friends in attendance.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.