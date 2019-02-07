Australian Politician Calls for R. Kelly Touring Ban as Controversial Rapper Announces Show Dates

Following R. Kelly’s announcement that he’ll be touring the country, Australian politicians have called for the controversial rapper to be banned.

Kelly revealed the news in a since-deleted Twitter post, sharing a promo for the proposed tour that would see the singer perform in Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A major backlash ensued, as Kelly has come under fire lately over accusations of a sexual assault, which were the focus of a Lifetime docu-series titled Surviving R. Kelly.

Right. R Kelly is ok… but not a refugee. Geez AUSTRALIA…. pic.twitter.com/CRIJOHScLY — Sam Dastyari (@samdastyari) February 6, 2019

Among the many voices calling for Kelly’s tour to be shut down, are Australia’s opposition party, who are demanding that Kelly not be allowed in the country.

“Labor strongly supports the refusal or cancellation of visas of non-citizens on character or criminal grounds,” the opposition party said in a statement, as reported by PEOPLE.

“If the Immigration Minister suspects that a non-citizen does not pass the character test, or there is a risk to the community while they are in Australia, he should use the powers he has under the Migration act to deny or cancel their visa,” Shayne Neumann, a senior opposition lawmaker, added in a statement.

Kelly is not the first celebrity to have his entry into the country be questioned, as both Chris Brown and boxer Floyd Mayweather — two men who also have troubling past regarding their treatment of woman — have both been refused by Australia.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer has vehemently denied the accusations mounting against him, with his attorney Steven Greenberg speaking out in a Good Morning America interview and echoing the singer’s position.

“We know what happened, and we know those things didn’t happen. The man was not operating a harem, or a sex cult, or holding people hostage or anything like that,” Greenberg said. “People shouldn’t be able to do this to someone.”

Regarding the specific accusations from the family of Joycelyn Savage, a who was allegedly held captive “against her will” by Kelly, saying, “No one ever complained about anything until some producer came and found that,” the attorney said of the situation.

He then addressed Savage’s father, and alleged that his motivation for making the accusations was based on financial gain.

“So, Mr. Savage — and I hate to diss used car salesmen — but is a used car salesman who first made allegations. And when he first made allegations, he had his younger daughter present a video blasting R. Kelly saying she’s going to be a rap star,” Greenberg stated. “He’s in this for his own personal gain.”

At this time, it is unclear if Kelly’s tour will still take place.