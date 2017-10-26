Audrina Patridge’s Estranged Husband Pushes for Joint Custody, Spousal Support

Audrina Patridge‘s divorce is shaping up to be a long court battle. Her estranged husband, Corey Bohan, has filed for joint custody of their daughter, one-year-old Kirra.

The Blast obtained court documents on Wednesday that show Bohan is seeking joint custody and spousal support. However, Partridge has filed for sole custody and doesn’t want to pay spousal support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Audrina Patridge Files for Divorce From Husband After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Patridge filed for divorce on Sept. 21, less than a year after their wedding in November 2016. According to the divorce filing, obtained by TMZ last month, the 32-year-old mom sought a restraining order against Bohan. She claims he started accusing her of cheating on him in August.

The former Hills cast member also accused him of pushing her while she was holding their daughter. In the documents, Partridge claimed Bohan threatened suicide in July while she was on a business trip.

More: Audrina Patridge Claims Estranged Husband Planted Cameras in Divorce Docs

Patridge also detailed an alleged incident on Sept. 6. She claims when she got home, Bohan started harassing her. She took their daughter upstairs, but he followed her up and said she was “f–ked up.” At this point, she started filming him.

On Sept. 15, child protective services came, TMZ reported. During the weekend before she filed for divorce, she claims Bohan showed up at a beauty event and followed her on the stage.

More: Corey Bohan Fights Back Against Audrina Patridge’s Restraining Order Filing

On Oct. 11, The Blast reported that Patridge came home one day to find the locks changed by Bohan, according to court documents. When she got in the house, Bohan claims her “wedding rings were missing” and her “closet draws were ransacked.”