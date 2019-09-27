Aubrey O’Day Says Flight Attendant Made Her Take Her Shirt off Mid-Flight

Singer Aubrey O’Day has claimed that she was forced to take off her shirt during a recent American Airlines flight, accusing a flight attendant of making the demand “in front of everyone around me.” O’Day opened up about the experience on Twitter on Thursday, writing that an attendant took issue with the shirt she was wearing and alleging that they made her take it off and turn it inside out.

“never have I flown & had the steward treat me like a punished lil child in timeout the entire flight.. including making me undress in front of the entire plane because he didn’t like my shirt & made me turn inside out in order to fly,” she wrote.

She also responded to several fans who had replied to her initial tweet, writing that she was “SHOCKED” by the experience.

yeah. I was SHOCKED. I literally had to have my breasts in a bra out in front of everyone around me in order to not get kicked off. The girl next to me held up her blanket cuz she felt bad. https://t.co/V2ERy83gQt — Aubrey O’Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019

I didn’t get pervert vibes. I got someone that I feel genuinely hated me. he wasn’t kind. and I don’t believe his feelings were handled correctly. https://t.co/FWOr5IrBhf — Aubrey O’Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019

The 35-year-old also responded to American Airlines when they asked her to message them with her flight information, to which O’Day wrote that she was “offended and disturbed.”

I gave you his name. I literally have no interest in dealing with your airline any further. I’m that offended and disturbed. I wish I took @JetBlue https://t.co/DwmXvOrBpV — Aubrey O’Day (@AubreyODay) September 27, 2019

O’Day recently discussed treatment of women in a July interview with Variety, recalling her time working with Sean “Diddy” Combs on Making the Band, where O’Day was selected as a member of Danity Kane in 2005.

“Diddy’s a father, so hopefully he’s learned things about the way that you handle women and has more compassion for women now,” she said, adding that she thinks the musician would “not at all” get away with how he treated her today.

“Puff is a very difficult person to work with,” O’Day said. “Everything had to be perfect. I remember times where he looked at my toenails and was like, ‘What is your third toenail doing? Go get that s— fixed before you walk into a room.’ Or we would be in rehearsals performing an hour-and-a-half set over and over and he would walk in for five minutes with a camera and say, ‘Aubrey, why are you sweating? You look like a wet dog. You’re the hot one, so do you think anyone wants to see that?’”

“We were scared to death with what would happen with Puff each day,” she continued. “There was just no room for error. Diddy was one of the most intense people you could ever work with. I experienced everything from race [remarks] to sexism and a lot of it was scary.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Denise Truscello