Ashton Kutcher: ‘The Ranch’ Star Might Testify Against ‘Serial Killer’ Accused of Murdering His Girlfriend

Ashton Kutcher could be called to testify in the case of the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

The Ranch star was listed in a list of potential witnesses in the murder trial for Ashley Ellerin’s alleged killer, Michael Gargiulo.

In court documents filed April 29, released by Radar, Kutcher is named as potential witness No. 123 out of 246 people for the trial, which is set to being May 2, more than 18 years after Ellerin was stabbed to death in her Hollywood apartment.

Gargiulo is accused of murdering three women, Ellerin included. The fashion stunt was found mutilated in her apartment in 2001, Daily Mail writes. Gargiulo, an air conditioning repair man, had allegedly become obsessed with her after fixing a heater inter shared home. He is believed to have broken into her apartment stabbed her to death.

According to Radar, Ellerin’s body had been punctured with about 50 stab wounds to her head, neck and torso. She was 22 years old at the time of her death.

Along with Kutcher, many of Ellerin’s friends and family members are included in the list of potential witnesses.

Later that night, the Two and a Half Men alum arrived at Ellerin’s home to pick her up for a Grammys after party. The outlet writes Kutcher arrived at her home at 10 p.m., but she did not answer the phone.

Kutcher later claimed he looked through a window and noticed dark stains on the carpet, though he assumed there had been a red wine accident. After she did not respond, Kutcher went to to the party by himself, unaware Ellerin was dead on the other side of the door.

“Ashton had nightmares for years over the killing,” a source said back in 2009. “It was a horrible ordeal. He grieved for years over her.”

Gargiulo was arrested in 2008 after a DNA test linked him to the crime, and was later charged with murder. The man is also accused of murdering Tricia Pacaccio, 18, who was stabbed to death in 1993, and Maria Bruno, who was killed in 2005.

He also allegedly tried to murder Michelle Murphy in 2008, Daily Mail writes. It was after the final alleged attack that Gargiulo was taken into custody.

After his arrest, the outlet reports, authorities seemed to find a woman who was once photographed with Gargiulo before his arrest. The police issued an appeal for information in 2015.

The murder trial is expected to last as much as six months. It was not immediately revealed when Kutcher might be asked to testify.