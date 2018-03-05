Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Give Everyone Couple Goals in Sexy Night out Selfie

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a night out in their Oscars best.

The couple did not attend the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony, but they dressed up for a date night that likely led them to one of several glamorous afterparties with Hollywood’s elite.

Kutcher, 40, shared a photo of the pair on Instagram on Sunday, showing him dressed in a tuxedo and Kunis, 34, clad in a black gown with tousled hair and smokey eye makeup.

“Night out with the wife,” he captioned the rare snap.

Amid a sea of heart eyes emojis, fans gushed over the on-screen That ’70s Show couple turned real-life married duo.

“Jackie and Kelso in real life,” one follower wrote. Another added, “So fabulous that you guys are together!!!”

“Stunning couple. So glad you found each other,” a user praised.

The couple, who have been married since July 4, 2015, usually keep quiet about their relationship on social media, but fans caught a glimpse at their romance during a kiss cam moment at a Los Angeles Kings game recently.

The pair was surprised to spot themselves on the jumbotron, then Kutcher jokingly licked his lips and went in for a kiss that left Kunis giggling.

Kutcher and Kunis have been dating since 2012 and share two kids together, 3-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and 14-month-old Dmitri Portwood.

“I will only have two [kids],” Kunis told PEOPLE in November. “But I have heard [moving from] two to three is the hard [jump]. [It’s hard] when they outnumber you,” she said.

“Right now, we’re fine. One hand, one hand. One eye, one eye. Two people, two kids,” she added.

Kutcher has also spoken out about becoming a father of two and how it has changed his life.

“The first [child], I almost became a doula. I was reading every book. I was ready. I had like a catcher’s mitt on,” he joked on a Tonight Show appearance. “This one, I haven’t done anything. I’m like, ‘Well, we didn’t break the first one.’ They’re really durable — that’s what you realize. They don’t break very easily.”

He continued by gushing over the parent-child bond.

“When my wife and I had these kids and we got to share that amazing, amazing, amazing honor, my first response was, I wanted to call my parents and say, ‘I’m sorry, because I never knew how much you loved me,’” Kutcher said.

Kutcher has remained extremely protective over his kids and has begged paparazzi not to photograph them, despite his and Kunis’ celebrity status.

“I continue to kindly ask, Please don’t post/publish photos of our kids. They haven’t chosen life in the public eye,” Kutcher wrote in a series of tweets last year after the family attended the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships.

“Yes we took them to a public place (we like sharing life with our kids) no that doesn’t mean we are ok with their photos being published. Please,” he continued.