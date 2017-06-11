Ashley Graham And Tyra Banks Cozy Up At Fashion Show

They’re accustomed to walking down the catwalk, but models Ashley Graham and Tyra Banks were happy to sit this one out when they attended the Opening Ceremony x Made fashion show in Los Angeles on Friday.

Sitting side-by-side, the stunning supermodels had prime position to take in the collections being put out by emerging talent in the fashion world.

Both women took to social media sharing pics of themselves cozied up at the fashion show.

Ashley captioned her Instagram photo, “@openingceremony with my boos.” While Tyra captioned her pic, “I love this girl. But the photo bomber over my shoulder? Ummmmm… @openingceremony “courtside” w/ @theashleygraham.”

@openingceremony with my boos A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

I love this girl. But the photo bomber over my shoulder? Ummmmm… @openingceremony “courtside” w/ @theashleygraham A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Ashley looked sexy in a figure-hugging beige and black striped dress. The stunning 29-year-old cinched flaunted her enviable curves in the form-fitting number and made sure to accentuate her waist by accessorizing her getup with a tan-colored waist belt.

Ashley’s funky design left her bosom firmly on display, thanks to its thigh-grazing hemline and she also wore a cool pair of silver drop earrings. She wore her brunette hair down to fall past her shoulders into a voluminous style.

Ashley finished off her look with a glam make-up look that boasted highlighted cheek bones and a sultry smokey-eye. She also donned a slick of shimmering nude lipstick across her lips that complemented her polished manicure.

Meanwhile, Tyra opted for a vibrant dusty pink blouse that made for a colourful display thanks to its hot pink, orange and white floral pattern.

The America’s Next Top Model star teamed her fun-loving garment with a pair of glittery blue pants that were cropped just above the ankle.

On her feet she donned a pair of matching sling-back court heels and wore her long blonde locks in tousled waves while sporting a half-up, half-down style.

Adding a further pop of color to her ensemble, Tyra then added a slick of bright lilac lipstick.

Both Tyra and Ashley seemed to be enjoying the show and each others company.