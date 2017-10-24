Ashley Graham Sizzles With Only Two Towels in New Photo

So honored to have #MarioTestino shoot me for his #towelseries 147! 💋💕 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Ashley Graham posed wearing just two towels for her latest Instagram post. The photo was part of a shoot for Mario Testino’s Under The Towel series.

“So honored to have #MarioTestino shoot me for his #towelseries 147,” the 29-year-old Graham wrote in the caption.

In the accompanying video for the shoot, Testino photographs her with very little make-up on. “You have strong features,” the veteran Peruvian photographer tells her.

When he asked her why she wanted to be part of his towel series, Graham told Testino, “Well, I think because you are such an iconic photographer, that, if you are a part of that, then you are a part of the Mario world.”

“It’s all about just being whoever you are, right?” she says in the video.

Other recent Under The Towel series subjects include Cameron Dallas, Alexa Chung, Bella Hadid, Penelope Cruz, and Cindy Crawford.

Earlier this week, Graham was in the Bahamas, where she showed off photos of herself wearing a pink sting bikini.

Graham wrote a book about her experiences as a plus-size model, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like, which was published in May. In an interview about the book, she told Good Morning America that her father made her cry because he thought she should lose weight. Her mom, though, was a positive influence.

“One thing my mother did, and I learned later, was she never looked in the mirror and said, ‘I’m so fat.’ Or ‘I’m so ugly,’ or ‘I need to go on a diet,’” Graham said in May. “Projecting that onto yourself is only going to make your daughter or son think that of themselves, because they’re a product of you. So just saying, ‘You know what? I look really good today,’ and then just moving on, they’re like, ‘Oh, maybe I need to say that to myself.’”