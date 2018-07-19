Ashley Graham Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Ashley Graham took to social media to slam pregnancy rumors, letting fans know once and for all that she is not pregnant.

After a fan took to the comments section of the 30-year-old model’s Instagram on Tuesday suggesting her “baby bump” was “looking good,” Graham shut down a fan with a swift reply.

“That’s just called fat,” Graham replied on the video footage of herself reveling in her pink bikini.

The comment was captured by Instagram account, Comments by Celebs and praised by many for her sharp wit and honesty.

Graham, who tied the knot in 2010 with husband, Justin Ervin, is staying busy with her business all year long. Since the start of December, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been sharing the very latest in her lingerie line.

In April, the model made headlines after she clapped back at a troll who shamed her with a comparison of how “real models” look like.

When an Instagram posted images comparing Graham to other, thinner models with captions like “real model vs. fat model” and “fat vs. fit,” Graham did not tolerate the negativity.

“I will let you know nothing defines what a ‘real’ model or a ‘fat’ model or ‘fake’ model is,” Graham said in an Instagram Story video, as previously reported. “Your weight, your skin, your hair, your religious background, none of that determines whether you’re a real model or not.”

“So all those girls out there who have dreams and hopes, keep fighting for them and don’t let all the losers on Instagram stop you,” she continued.

But with that said, Graham is also not a fan of being called a “plus size model.” In a 2017 interview with New York Magazine, Graham said she describes herself as “curvy.”

“It’s like, ‘Plus what?’” Graham said. “That’s something I’ve always been told: ‘You’re not good enough because you’re plus-size.’”

Graham hopes that one day curvy models won’t immediately be asked about their body, saying that she’s confident in “paving the way” for the next generation of girls.

“That’s what I hope,’ she said. “I’ll take the brunt work and just handle it, and then you guys can just sail right on through.”