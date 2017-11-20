Ashley Graham Makes Jab at Victoria’s Secret Amid Ticket Scam

Ashley Graham, the first plus-sized model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and a vocal advocate of body confidence, has seemingly slammed Victoria's Secret in the subtlest way possible.

Got my wings! 🦋💐🌈😜 .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:47pm PST

On Sunday, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself strutting down the runway in lingerie and angel wings. At first glance, it'd be easy to think it was an image of her walking down the runway at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but in reality, it is an image of her walking in a 2016 show for Addition Elle, a pair of angel wings strategically photoshopped into the picture, captioned "Got my wings!...my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives"

In an ironic twist, the model, who has addressed on multiple occasions the fact that Victoria's Secret hasn't featured a plus-sized model in their fashion show, posted the image on the same day that the annual VS Fashion Show was set to take place in Shanghai, and people are thinking that it's a clear jab at the company.

"So beautiful! You give us curvy women so much confidence to embrace our bodies and be happy," one fan wrote.

Another dubbed her "the most beautiful of the angels."

Currently, the VS Fashion Show is caught up in a ticket scam, with unknowing fans shelling out upwards of $35,000 for a coveted seat at the annual show. Unfortunately for those fans, tickets are only given out by invitation.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.