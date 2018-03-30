Arnold Schwarzenegger in Stable Condition After Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly “in stable condition” after undergoing emergency open heart surgery on Thursday.

Daniel Ketchell, who works with the former California Governor, tweeted out a message about his operation with details on what took place, detail

“Yesterday, Governor Schwarzenegger underwent a planned procedure at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center] to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997,” Ketchell’s message began.

“That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement,” the message continued.

“During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed,” Ketchell went on to explain.

He then added that “Governor Schwarzenegger’s pulmonic valve was successfully replaced and he is currently recovering from the surgery and is in stable condition.”

“We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts,” Ketchell’s message concluded.

He later followed up the message with a separate tweet that read, “Update: [Schwarzenegger] is awake and his first words were actually ‘I’m back,’ so he is in good spirits.”

While it is good news that Schwarzenegger is reported to be in stable condition, his emergency surgery brings into question the tentative filming schedule he previously announced.

While speaking to The Arnold Fans.com, Schwarzenegger divulged that Terminator 6 is scheduled to start shooting in summer 2018.

“We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that,” he said. “I am looking forward to coming back as the T-800 model. It’s gonna be great with Tim Miller as the director and Jim Cameron is kind of supervising the whole thing.”

It was also announced that Schwarzenegger is scheduled to begin filming Kung Fury: The Movie (a feature-film version of the short by the same name) almost as soon as the new Terminator wraps up filming.

There are several other projects in the pipeline for as well, with him also telling the outlet, “Then we are finishing off the script now on Triplets, which is sequel to Twins. Then they are also writing King Conan. Then we just made a deal to do a series of westerns on television, so we are looking forward to that.”

In addition to the announcement about Triplets, Schwarzenegger also recently revealed that Eddie Murphy is on board to join him and Danny DeVito in the film.

However, it is entirely possible that after this emergency surgery, his plans to shoot those films could be rearranged.