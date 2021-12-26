Armed Man Breaches Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Christmas

A scary situation broke out at Windsor Castle as Queen Elizabeth was in the midst of celebrating Christmas Day. According to the BBC, an armed man was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The publication reported that members of the royal family were promptly informed about the matter.

Thames Valley Police stated that on Christmas morning, a 19-year-old man from Southampton was arrested after trespassing the Windsor Castle grounds. He was reportedly arrested within “moments’ of entering the area. At the time of his arrest, he was reportedly armed with an “offensive weapon.” The individual did not enter any buildings on the grounds. BBC reported that he was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. Authorities did alert the royal family, who spent the day at Windsor Castle instead of Sandringham Estate as typically do, to the breach.

“An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police,” Thames Valley Police Supt Rebecca Mears said about the matter. “We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.” The incident reportedly occurred as Queen Elizabeth was spending the holidays at Windsor Castle, which is where she has been residing as of late. The Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to spend Christmas at Windsor Castle.

PEOPLE reported that the decision to stay at Windsor Castle was made after “careful consideration” and that it is indicative of a “precautionary approach” as COVID-19 cases rise around the world amid a surge of the omicron variant. Elizabeth usually stays at the residence from late December to Feb. 6, which is the date on which she became Queen upon the death of her father, King George VI. Various members of the family still traveled to visit the monarch on the holiday. Although, they did not take part in the traditional walk to church on Christmas morning. The Royal Family also spent Christmas at Windsor Castle in 2020 because of the pandemic. This year’s holiday marked the Queen’s first Christmas without her husband, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving royal consort in history, passed away this past April at age 99. His death came after he and Elizabeth celebrated 73 years of marriage.