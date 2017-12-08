Ariel Winter Shows off Tattoo in Instagram Photo

Ariel Winter took to Instagram to show off one of her tattoos.

🐯 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

On Thursday night, the Modern Family actress shared a picture with her fans of the ink she has with the simple caption of a tiger emoji. The dimly-lit and grainy image depicts Ariel facing away from the camera, making it difficult to discern what the tattoo is, leading many commenters on the post to question it.

“I don’t mean to be rude, but what is the tattoo of? It’s a tad hard to make out,” one person questioned.

“Can’t tell what it is all I know this pic need light or a different filter looks like a solid cat or tiger lol,” another wrote.

But fans of the body confident 19-year-old will know that it’s the tiger tattoo she got in 2016.

The starlet got the tattoo, which was done using a single needle technique, to represent her protective nature, she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I have a tiger on my back because I’ve always felt like I’ve been a protector for other people, and I’ve always had these amazing protectors in my life,” she said.