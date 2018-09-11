Ariel Winter Reveals She Is Gun Owner in Post Calling out David Henrie for Airport Arrest

Ariel Winter is criticizing fellow actor and gun owner David Henrie after he was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to LAX.

Just hours after news broke that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum had been arrested after a loaded firearm was found concealed in his luggage during a TSA screening, an incident Henrie has said was “unintentional,” the Modern Family star took to Twitter to offer her opinion on the matter as a fellow licensed gun owner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So…you didn’t notice the loaded gun in your bag when you were packing for the airport????? In other words…why was your gun not stored safely in a place where you knew where it was and why in the f– was it loaded??” Winter wrote.

So…you didn’t notice the *loaded* gun in your bag when you were packing for the airport????? In other words…why was your gun not stored safely in a place where you knew where it was and why in the fuck was it loaded?? — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 11, 2018

Henrie had been taken into custody while passing through a routine TSA screening when a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol was found concealed in his bag, though when a fan responded to Winter’s initial tweet stating that it truly could have been an accident, the star claimed that a responsible gun owner would not forget about a loaded gun.

“I am a licensed gun owner,” she wrote. “I would never, ever accidentally bring my firearm anywhere. I lock them up legally and know where they are at all times. That could be a deadly mistake.”

I am a licensed gun owner. I would never, ever accidentally bring my firearm anywhere. I lock them up legally and know where they are at all times. That could be a deadly mistake. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 11, 2018

Henrie has since apologized for the Monday incident, writing a lengthy post on Twitter in which he took “responsibility for the situation at LAX today.” Henrie explained that he had “unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport” and was “sorry for any trouble it caused.”

“I’m glad he apologized but there’s a bigger issue,” Winter wrote in a third tweet. “If he wasn’t a celebrity would he just be able to say sorry and walk away after bringing a loaded firearm in his bag to the airport?”

In the post, Henrie also thanked TSA for “implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country,” adding “I am thankful to the TSA, LAPD and all involved today for their kindness and their professionalism during this process.”

Henrie, who appeared in the Disney Channel series from 2007-2012 alongside Selena Gomez, was released hours following his arrest on $10,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 1.