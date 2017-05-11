Ariel Winter Opens Up About Living With Boyfriend Levi Meaden: ‘I Bake Those Pies, He Does Everything Else’

Ariel Winter has opened up about living with her boyfriend Levi Meaden and revealed that she is the "worse 'wifely' person."

On Wednesday, the Modern Family star joined Jimmy Kimmel to speak out for the first time about living under the same roof with her 29-year-old beau in a $1.5 million home she purchased last year.

"I do have my own house. Last year I bought my first house, which was really exciting for me," she said.

"Are you out mowing the lawn and cooking and doing all the stuff you do when you own a house?" Kimmel asked.

"My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can't cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he's great, he does all that," Winter said. "I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible."

The 19-year-old actress then explained that she is "horrible" when it comes to doing duties such as cooking, cleaning, and general home maintenance, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm like the worst 'wifely' person," Winter said. "Like I said, I bake those pies, he does everything else. It's great."

Winter said that she prefers to order food via Postmates, saying, "I ordered eight limes the other day. Just eight limes."

Ariel Winter also talked about her plans for the future. She was accepted to UCLA last year and wants to attend law school after studying political science in undergrad. Even though she will likely have her plate full with school, Ariel doesn't plan on calling it quits on her acting career.

"I wouldn't give up acting. I love being an actress, I think it's great," said Winter. "But I definitely want to have another skill because I could work today and then never work a day in my life… and if I have a backup plan, I'll be set."

Earlier on Wednesday, Ariel shared a photo on Instagram to thank Jimmy Kimmel for having her on the show.

She posted the picture with the caption: "Thank you for having me Jimmy! You're always amazing. Tune in tonight if ya wanna hear me talk about college, being an adult, and how I'm the @postmates queen."

