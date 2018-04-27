Ariel Winter Has Dress Malfunction While Cruising the Streets of Los Angeles

While recently out cruising the streets of Los Angeles with her boyfriend, actress Ariel Winter suffered a slight dress malfunction.

See The Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

Winter and her beau Levi Meaden stepped out earlier this week, with the Modern Family actress donning a tiny green and white mini-dress.

While they were taking in the sunshine, a gust of wind came along and lifted up the bottom of Winter’s dress, briefly exposing her bottom, according to Hollywood Life.

The quick slip doesn’t seem to have fazed Winter, as she reportedly went on about her business afterwards.

It makes sense that Winter would not be bothered by the incident, as she is well-known to share photos that expose quite a bit more on her own personal Instagam page.

One photo that she posted has even garnered a bit of controversy.

In the photo, Winter is posed in a lacy red dress with a plunging neck line. Alongside the photo, she included a caption that said, “spicy mami hot tamale.”

Some were critical of the photo, with one person writing, “Sometimes showing less is more. You don’t need to show so much skin. You have the looks and confidence to be more conservative.”

“Someone’s supposed to write that caption for you, it’s not the same coming from you,” another Instagram user wrote.

Winter’s fans have been quick to come to her defense. “She can wear what she wants as long as she’s comfortable with how she looks, that’s all that matters,” fired off one fan. “Clothes don’t make the woman,” another said.

The 20-year-old is no stranger to unsolicited advice from social media users, as just last year she fired back at critics who gave her a difficult time about another photo she posted to Instagram.

In the photo, Winter was wearing a lacy top and a pair of short shorts that set off a chain of criticism from her followers.

She took to Twitter to respond to the comments, writing, “Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts.”

“It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone, ” she continued.

Winter has dealt with fashion and body shame critics in the past, so she shot back, “I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

She also took up the defense of other girls who’ve suffered unsolicited criticism.”Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays,” she said.

“Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!” she exclaimed in conclusion.