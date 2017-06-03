Ariana Grande Visits Manchester Victims In Hospital Ahead Of Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande is truly dedicated to her fans and the young songstress proved that when she shared pictures of herself visiting Manchester victims in the hospital.

As the Dangerous Woman singer returned to England less than three weeks after the deadly attack at Manchester Arena and ahead of Sunday night’s star-studded benefit concert, Grande stopped by the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital ward to spend time with young girls injured in the bombing.

A heartwarming snapshot shared to Ariana’s Instagram as well as other fan accounts feature the 23-year-old posing for selfies with fans and bringing them goodies such as flowers and stuffed animals.

The father of one hospitalized attendee wrote on Facebook, “This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week. When your daughter asks after her 2nd operation: ‘Is Ariana OK?’ So happy she came I could burst! Never seen Jaden so happy! Even cried again myself.”

Jaden gushed on Twitter alongside a photo of Grande kissing her on the forehead, “I got to meet my queen today.”

The attack, which killed 22 and injured dozens more, prompted Grande to pen a powerful essay announcing the One Love Manchester concert, which will include performances from Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Little Mix, and Robbie Williams.

“I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me,” Ariana wrote on social media. “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families,” she added.

Tickets for the fundraising event sold out in less than six minutes, with approximately 45,000 jumping at the chance to give back to the victims and their families. Those who were at Grande’s May 22 concert when the suicide bombing took place were offered free tickets; the remainder went on sale for $52.

The One Love Manchester benefit concert will air Sunday, June 4 on ABC and Freeform in the United States. The concert will air on Freeform live at 2 p.m. ET and a one-hour highlight special will air on ABC after the NBA finals. The event is expected to bring in upwards of $3 million, which will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

