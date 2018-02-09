Ariana Grande ‘Suffered Trauma’ After Manchester Concert Bombing

A new report has revealed that singer Ariana Granda “suffered trauma” after the tragic bombing at her Manchester concert.

In a new interview, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said, “When she found out that fans of hers had died, she was so sad.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She cried for days, she felt everything — every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that’s who she is,” he then added, according to Page Six.

Braun also revealed that the “hardest two hours of either of our lives” was when he and Grande went to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to visit with victims of the infamous attack.

“After the first family, I had to help her, she was distraught and I was lost. It was beyond tough. But every single time we got down, we reminded each other we get to go home,” Braun recalled. “Our loved ones are still going to be there. That mother is never coming home, that daughter is never coming home, that son is never coming home, that dad is never coming home.”

He also spoke about Grande’s difficult decision to continue touring in the wake of the horrific incident.

“We didn’t have the right to be so sad we couldn’t continue. The terrorist made a mistake … they picked the wrong godd— show,” Braun said. “Because if they thought we were going to roll over, they don’t know Ariana and they don’t know me.”

After the attack in 2017, Grande released a statement, saying, “I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know.”

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. YOU are the opposite,” Her statement continued.

Grande eventually returned to Manchester on June 4 to perform a benefit concert for the victims of the attack.

Miley Cyrus also spoke out about how the attack had impacted her, even though she was not there when it happened.

Speaking on the Today show shortly after the bombing, Cyrus explained that she’s begun to think more about safety precautions when it comes to her concerts, saying, “I’m someone that, I don’t like a lot of people around. I don’t usually have the team and crew around me.”

“I like to lay really low-key. So, now I realize that I need to know that I’m around a lot of people and to protect myself and protect everyone that’s here. I take that more seriously. It’s really been an eye opener,” Cyrus continued.



Making sure to reiterate her support, Miley finished by saying, “For my friend Ariana, it’s just beyond me. I can’t wait until I get a second and I can give her a big hug.”