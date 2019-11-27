Ariana Grande Ditches Signature Ponytail, Reveals Curly Hair Photo

Ariana Grande may be known for her signature ponytail, but the “7 Rings” singer just shocked fans when she took to social media to show off her rarely-seen natural curly hair. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old pop star shared a video to her Instagram Story showing off her natural curls, sans waist-length extensions.

Ariana Grande shows off her rarely seen natural hair in a new Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/iCJ7zQiZTT — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) November 25, 2019

The brief clip, in which Grande could be seen running her fingers through her hair’s natural texture, immediately generated plenty of buzz among the singer’s fans, who are more accustomed to seeing her belting out tunes in her everyday ensemble of an oversized tee or hoodie, thigh-high boots, and that signature hairstyle

“I LOVE YOUR NATURAL HAIR SO MUCH!! [PLEASE] WEAR IT LIKE THAT OFTEN [Ariana Grande],” one fan tweeted.

“KEEP UR HAIR LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME ISS HELLA CUTE,” another fan commented on the look.

“Your hair is insane. when will we see you on stage [with] it?” one asked.

While Grande hasn’t yet rocked the natural look on any of her concert stops, she did previously ditch her signature sky-high ponytail during the Hamburg, Germany stop on her Sweetener World Tour on Saturday, Sept. 28. Stepping onto the stage, Grande traded in the high ponytail in favor of wearing her hair down, a look the immediately drew attention from those in the crowd and her fans on social media.

The 26-year-old has worn her hair down in public just a handful of times since adopting the ponytail as her signature style, and in February she took to Twitter to show off a throwback photo of herself sporting her natural locks.

Responding to the flurry of comments from fans, Grande revealed that she had been attempting to grow her hair out, but her hair had been badly damaged after she bleached it platinum blonde.

Grande had previously revealed that her signature ponytail was largely due to the damage her hair suffered after years of bleaching it and dyeing it red for her Nickelodeon show Sam & Cat.

“My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” she said in 2014, according to PEOPLE. “As annoying as it is for y’all to look at the same hairstyle all the time, it’s all that works for now (and I’m comfortable for the first time in years).”