Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul and News Queen Murphy Brown Made a Royal Duo

The “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin and news queen Murphy Brown were a royal duo that came about in-part because of the iconic singer.

According Vanity Fair, Murphy Brown creator Diane English revealed that she conceived of the idea that would become the classic sitcom while sitting in traffic and listening to Franklin’s song “Respect.”

During the pilot episode of the series, Brown is seen relaxing while listening to Franklin sing “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” which also made other appearances in the show.

The Soul Music legend even made a cameo on the show offering some sage advice and even played “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” while Candice Bergen — as Murphy Brown — sang along with her.

After Franklin’s death many fans recalled how intrinsic her presence was on the beloved series and took to social media to share how important it was to them.

My earliest memory of Aretha Franklin was her guest appearance on Murphy Brown when I was eight. Watching my mom and Candace Bergen both go gaga over this woman, and then realizing I had heard her voice on the radio all my life? It was magic. She is magic. May she rest in peace.

“When we lose people who reached generations, I often think of how real (and fictional) people would feel equally bereft,” one fan said. “Today, losing [Aretha Franklin], I thought about how Diane English, Candace Bergen, and of course, Murphy, are hurting.”

“When I saw the news that Aretha had passed away I’m not kidding you one of the first things I thought about was Murphy Brown and Candace Bergen who in real life was a huge Aretha fan,” another commented.

I know this will never happen, but now that I have Murphy Brown on the brain (in memory of Aretha Franklin amazing guest appearance), I would so love to see Murph cover/interview Selina Meyer. And to see Candace Bergen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus play together would be TV magic!

In addition to the fans commenting on Franklin’s involvement with Murphy Brown, many have simply taken to social media to memorialize the late singer and share messages celebrating her life.

Franklin passed away on Thursday, August 16, after what appears to have been a short battle with pancreatic cancer.