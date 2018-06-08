Anthony Bourdain Cause of Death Reported to Be Suicide

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain‘s sudden death at the age of 61 shook fans. His cause of death has been confirmed to be suicide by hanging, according to CNN.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the release from the outlet read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was found unresponsive in a hotel room in France by his close friend and fellow chef, Eric Ripert, on Friday morning. Bourdain was traveling for an episode of his CNN show, Parts Unknown.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement to employees. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

Bourdain was an internationally renowned chef, author and television personality. His literary career began in 1999 with a New Yorker article that later became his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

He then moved onto the small screen with his first show, A Cook’s Tour on the Food Network. He tackled Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations after that, becoming an international sensation and earning two Emmy Awards.

In 2013, CNN launched Parts Unknown, which was in the middle of its eleventh season at the time of Bourdain’s passing.

Bourdain’s death happened the same week that celebrity fashion designer Kate Spade was found to have died by suicide. The lifestyle guru hanged herself with a red scarf in her New York apartment on Tuesday. She is survived by her husband Andy Spade and 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

In a statement, Andy revealed that Spade had suffered from mental health issues.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years,” Andy said. “My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years,” Spade said. “She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).