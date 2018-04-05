Anne Hathaway Preemptively Shuts Down Body Shamers

Anne Hathaway is hoping to get ahead of negativity and “Hatha-hate” before it comes up by preemptively shutting down body shamers.

The 35-year-old Hathaway posted a sped-up video of herself working out at a gym on Instagram Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx,” she wrote. “PS – I wanted to set this to Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls,’ but copyright said no. Continued peace xx.”

Hathaway has fought critics before, notably grinding people’s gears when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Les Miserables in 2013.

“I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what?” Hathaway wrote on Instagram on March 4. “It was still the best.”

After Hathaway gave birth to her son, Jonathan Shulman, and reportedly told women there was no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy.

“There is no shame in gaining weight during pregnancy (or ever). There is no shame if it takes longer than you think it will to lose the weight (if you want to lose it at all),” Hathaway wrote on Instagram in August 2016. “There is no shame in finally breaking down and making your own jean shorts because last summer’s are just too dang short for this summer’s thighs. Bodies change. Bodies grow. Bodies shrink. It’s all love (don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.)”

Hathaway, whose last movie, 2016’s Colossal, only had a very limited release, has several projects on her docket. She will next be seen in Ocean’s 8 on June 8 and Serenity with Matthew McConaughey in September. She also stars in Chris Addison’s Dirty Rotten Scoundrels remake The Hustle, which opens on June 29. She’s also signed to star in O2 and The Lifeboat.

Variety also reported last month that she is in talks to star in The Last Thing He Wanted, the next film from Mudbound director Dee Rees. The film, based on the bok by Joan Didion, was written by Marco Villalobos and centers on a woman “alone and unrelenting in a race against time.”

In July 2017, The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Hathaway was in talks for Sony’s long-gestating Barbie film. The movie was originally slated to star Amy Schumer, but she dropped out because of scheduling conflicts. Alethea Jones, a rising Australian director, is in talks to direct after Hathaway suggested her.