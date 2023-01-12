Anna Kendrick Explains Why She Thought Kristen Bell Never Liked Her

Anna Kendrick is just now learning Kristen Bell's true feelings toward her. The Alice, Darling star was shocked to learn from Bell's husband, Dax Shepard, on the Jan. 9 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast that the Veronica Mars actress has never disliked her, but has been jealous of her.

"I've known Kristen for 15 years, she has only had jealousy over a single human, and it's been you," Shepard told Kendrick. "I'd never saw it. It blew my mind." Bell, he continued, was envious of the Pitch Perfect star's singing ability. "Kristen was like, who is this other short person? Oh, so she can sing like that too? I'm already here. We got another one," Shepard added.

The podcast host, who clarified that he had permission from his wife to share these personal details, went on to say that Bell had lost out on some professional opportunities due to Kendrick, and that she had been watching her career for the past 15 years. "She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you, and slowly processed the whole thing, and has nothing but wonderful feelings for you, but you're the only person that ever made her jealous," Shepard revealed.

Kendrick, meanwhile, was "comically shocked" by the entire "bizarre" misunderstanding. "I do think that a massive percentage of that is just genuinely, when it comes to really sweet angelic blonde girls, I just assume they think I'm weird; they think I'm this weird little troll," she explained. The Trolls star continued that she thinks of Bell as "this angel" and "so sweet," so she assumed that as someone more "rough around the edges," the Frozen star wouldn't like her.

Kendrick clarified that Bell had never done anything to her and that her assumption was based on the fact that "certain women who look a certain way scare" her. Shepard emphasized, "I have to be ultra clear with you. She never disliked you. I just want to say that, for the record, she never disliked – jealous, which I had never seen." Kendrick replied, "That is so unfathomable to me," before saying of Bell, "Obviously, she's unbelievably talented and successful and all the things!"